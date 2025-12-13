D.C. Guard Victim Wolfe Moving to Rehab: 'Extraordinary Progress'

National Guard staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe is making "extraordinary progress" after suffering a critical gunshot wound to the head and is now preparing to transition to inpatient rehabilitation, according to his neurosurgeon and family.

"Sixteen days ago, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center with a critical gunshot wound to the head," neurosurgeon Dr. Jeffrey Mai said in a statement Friday.

"Thanks to the immediate response of emergency personnel and the exceptional care provided by our trauma and neurosurgery teams, he received lifesaving treatment, including emergency surgery to control bleeding and relieve pressure on his brain.

"Today, we are proud to share that Staff Sgt. Wolfe has made extraordinary progress.

"He is now breathing on his own and can stand with assistance — important milestones that reflect his strength and determination. Based on these improvements, he is now ready to transition from acute care to inpatient rehabilitation as the next step in his recovery journey."

Wolfe's parents, Melody and Jason Wolfe, called his progress "remarkable" and "miraculous," crediting the hospital staff and the power of prayer.

"We are so grateful to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center, the staff, doctors and nurses that have cared for Andy these first few weeks," they wrote in a joint statement. "The care has been remarkable, and they have told us Andy's progress is miraculous.

"We also want to thank the world for the prayers. We know and appreciate the power of prayer, and we see the result of God working with and through these amazing medical professionals. People around the world are praying for Andy and the presence of God was evident in his room on many occasions.

"Please continue to lift Andy up in prayer as he begins a long and tough rehabilitation. We know he will continue to improve at a rapid pace and know your prayers are making the difference. Please continue as God heals Andrew and gives him the strength to return to work, the West Virginia National Guard, and his new mission of being a light into this world."