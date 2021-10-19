×
DOJ Tells SCOTUS Guantanamo Detainee Can Testify About Torture

A photo of Abu Zubaydah.
Abu Zubaydah. (U.S. Central Command via AP, File)

By    |   Tuesday, 19 October 2021 06:01 AM

The Justice Department has told the Supreme Court that Abu Zubaydah, a Guantanamo Bay detainee, will be allowed to speak about his torture experiences to Polish authorities.

Acting Solicitor General Brian Fletcher wrote to the Supreme Court on Friday stating that Zubaydah would be allowed to discuss with Polish authorities the torture he incurred at one of the "black-sites" in the country, according to CBS.

Fletcher writes in his letter that the Defense Department "has informed his Office that under the circumstances presented here it would allow Abu Zubaydah, upon his request, to use such a process to send a declaration that could be transmitted to Polish prosecutors."

In 2002, Zubaydah was captured in Pakistan over alleged ties to al-Qaida, the militant group responsible for the Sept. 11 attack, but Senate probes found that claim to be unfounded.

Zubaydah has requested that James Mitchell and Bruce Jessen, the contractors responsible for developing the CIA's "enhanced interrogation" program, be compelled to provide evidence for a Polish criminal probe.

