GSA Lists 443 Federal Buildings for Possible Sale

The General Services Administration (GSA) released a list on Tuesday pointing to 443 federal buildings that could be sold, including the FBI's J. Edgar Hoover Building.

"GSA will consider non-core assets for divestment from government ownership in an orderly fashion to ensure taxpayers no longer pay for empty and underutilized federal office space, or the significant maintenance costs associated with long-term building ownership — potentially saving more than $430 million in annual operating costs," GSA said in a statement obtained by The Hill.

"Decades of funding deficiencies have resulted in many of these buildings becoming functionally obsolete and unsuitable for use by our federal workforce. We can no longer hope that funding will emerge to resolve these longstanding issues."

The agency added that the plan "leverages the private sector."

The Hill pointed out in their reporting that among the buildings listed included GSA's own headquarters.