WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gsa | federal | buildings | sale | fbi | offices | taxpayers

GSA Lists 443 Federal Buildings for Possible Sale

By    |   Tuesday, 04 March 2025 07:59 PM EST

The General Services Administration (GSA) released a list on Tuesday pointing to 443 federal buildings that could be sold, including the FBI's J. Edgar Hoover Building.

"GSA will consider non-core assets for divestment from government ownership in an orderly fashion to ensure taxpayers no longer pay for empty and underutilized federal office space, or the significant maintenance costs associated with long-term building ownership — potentially saving more than $430 million in annual operating costs," GSA said in a statement obtained by The Hill.

"Decades of funding deficiencies have resulted in many of these buildings becoming functionally obsolete and unsuitable for use by our federal workforce. We can no longer hope that funding will emerge to resolve these longstanding issues."

The agency added that the plan "leverages the private sector."

The Hill pointed out in their reporting that among the buildings listed included GSA's own headquarters.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The General Services Administration (GSA) released a list on Tuesday pointing to 443 federal buildings that could be sold, including the FBI's J. Edgar Hoover Building.
gsa, federal, buildings, sale, fbi, offices, taxpayers
144
2025-59-04
Tuesday, 04 March 2025 07:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved