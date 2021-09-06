Son of 9/11 Victim to Biden: Don't Come to Ground Zero

Nic Haros, Jr., the son of 9/11 victim Frances Haros, on Monday said President Joe Biden should not visit Ground Zero on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 as planned because of his "doomed" pullout of Afghanistan.

"I am demanding that President Biden dare not show his face at Ground Zero on 9/11," Haros said Monday on Fox News Channel. "It is now holy ground, and I really don't think he has a place there."

Haros' 76-year-old mother, Frances, was a receptionist in the top third of the South Tower, and her remains were among those that were never recovered, her son said.

Haros' father was at the site helping to search for remains, he said.

The White House has announced that Biden intends to visit all three 9/11 memorial sites on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaida attacks on American soil that killed almost 3,000 people.

Haros called it "shameful" for Biden "to use the dead bodies as a political prop for his so-called victory lap.

"He is insensitive, and he shows no compassion to the families," Haros, said. "No, Joe, no victory; we are now in the Afghanistan War 2.0. Those resurrected victims kept America safe from harm all those years. Biden must not dishonor their grace and patriotism, for he has none."

Haros called Biden the "killer-in-chief," saying it was not only for the 13 servicemen and women who died in a suicide bombing attack in the days before the pullout at Kabul airport.

"It's not just the 13 killed or the thousands of Americans and Afghanistan supporters left to die," he said. "He, I believe, is complicit in a coming genocide of Americans and Afghans."