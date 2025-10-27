Musk Launches 'Grokipedia' to Combat Wikipedia Bias

Elon Musk has launched Grokipedia, an artificial intelligence-driven alternative to Wikipedia, created by his company xAI. Musk says the platform aims to "purge out the propaganda" he says is present in Wikipedia.

The site debuted with over 800,000 entries generated by artificial intelligence, The New York Times reported Monday. The burgeoning encyclopedia website features a logo and search bar, and briefly crashed after launch due to massive traffic.

Some entries reportedly reflect Musk's conservative views and political leanings. Topics such as gender transition and figures such as former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Donald Trump, and Zohran Mamdani are presented with a tone critics say aligns with Musk's stances.

Experts such as Ryan McGrady from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, warned that controlling information sources equates to consolidating power. Meanwhile, Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales defended human editing and neutrality, saying AI systems cannot replicate the rigor and transparency of Wikipedia's processes.

The launch intensifies a broader ideological and technological clash between Musk's conservative media ecosystem — anchored by X, xAI, and now Grokipedia — and more traditional, community-driven information sources.

The Wikimedia Foundation noted declining human visits to Wikipedia and a rise in automated scraping by AI systems, raising concerns about the reliability of AI-generated summaries replacing deeper engagement with verified sources, according to the Times.