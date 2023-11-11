×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: grocery | self-checkout | british | grocery

British Grocery Chain Bucks Self-Checkout

By    |   Saturday, 11 November 2023 02:22 PM EST

Booths grocery chain, a fixture in the north of England, is reversing the move to automation by eliminating self-checkout lanes in favor of traditional customer service, the New York Post reported Saturday.

"We're not great fans of self-checkouts," the company's managing director Nigel Murray, told The Grocer. "We pride ourselves on great customer service, and you can't do that through a robot."

Booths, whose history dates back to 1847, remains steadfast in its commitment to "first-class assistants" and quality service, the company was cited as stating in an article from The Guardian. This commitment will see the end of self-service lanes in all but two stores, recognizing both the seasonal demand and the company's service ethos.

"We believe colleagues serving customers delivers a better customer experience and therefore we have taken the decision to remove self-checkouts in the majority of our stores," a Booths spokesperson said. "We have based this not only on what we feel is the right thing to do but also having received feedback from our customers. Delighting customers with our warm northern welcome is part of our DNA, and we continue to invest in our people to ensure we remain true to that ethos."

While Booths continues its efforts toward improved customer service, other retailers are struggling with automating the checkout and payment process. Walmart recently removed self-checkout options from some of its stores without explanation, while Wegmans, a popular grocer based in Rochester with two stores in New York City and a handful in nearby suburbs, recently discontinued a widely used self-checkout app due to abuse.

"SCAN users have told us they love the app and convenience it offers," Wegmans told The New York Times. "Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Booths grocery chain, a fixture in the north of England, is reversing the move to automation by eliminating self-checkout lanes in favor of traditional customer service, the New York Post reported Saturday.
grocery, self-checkout, british, grocery
300
2023-22-11
Saturday, 11 November 2023 02:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved