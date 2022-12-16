Griner: 'I Intend to Play Basketball' This Season

Brittney Griner, who was headed back home to Arizona after leaving a military medical facility in Texas on Friday, announced her intention to play basketball this season.

In an Instagram post she said: “It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help. President [Joe] Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.

“I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

CNN confirmed Griner left by plane from San Antonio late Friday morning. Upon boarding the plane was she surprised by Phoenix Mercury General Manager Jim Pitman; Vince Kozar, president of the Phoenix Mercury; and her Mercury teammate Diana Taurasi.

Russia had freed Griner on Dec. 8 in a prisoner exchange. The U.S. released Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. However, American Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years, remains in a Russian prison, according to The Associated Press.