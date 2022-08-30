President Zelenskyy Gives Greta Van Susteren Order of Merit Award

Newsmax's Greta Van Susteren has been honored by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for her series on Russian atrocities in the ongoing war.

Zelenskyy awarded Van Susteren Ukraine's Order of Merit, III Degree for a series entitled "Putin's atrocities: Horror in Ukraine" that ran last week on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

The series detailed the horror inflicted by Russian troops since President Vladimir Putin began an unprovoked attack on Ukraine, Feb. 24.

Van Susteren herself has made multiple trips to Ukraine to witness the destruction firsthand.

News Director Chris Wallace worked closely with Newsmax's contacts in Ukraine developed over the last seven months to secure access and interviews for the series.

Foreign correspondent Chuck Holton traveled across Ukraine to produce reports and conduct interviews with survivors, family members and eyewitness to the wide-ranging systematic atrocities Russians have committed — acts that have received little coverage from other news organizations.

Much of the mainstream media has focused on weapons and financial aid given to Ukraine. Van Susteren's series, though, exposed savagery displayed by Putin's forces.

The series that ran Monday-Friday and included reports on mass graves being found in Ukraine, the Russian "cleansing" of the country, the torture of Ukrainian troops, and the terror inflicted on civilians.

The list of others honored by Zelenskyy — "for significant personal merits in strengthening interstate cooperation, support of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, significant contribution to the popularization of the Ukrainian state in the world" — included U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; national security adviser Jake Sullivan; and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Mark Milley (Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise II degree).

Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; and Rob Portman, R-Ohio were awarded the Order of Merit, I degree.