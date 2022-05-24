Greta Van Susteren Joins Newsmax, Will Lead Nightly Lineup

Boca Raton, Fla., May 24 — Newsmax announced today that veteran news anchor and broadcaster Greta Van Susteren will join the network as host of her own daily signature show, “The Record with Greta Van Susteren,” adding her three decades of experience in journalism to the rising cable channel.

Based in Washington, D.C., and set to premiere on Tuesday, June 14, “The Record with Greta Van Susteren” will lead the network’s evening lineup with a solid hour of factual, fair, and independent perspective on the news.

“With all that is going on in the world, I am getting back to my roots — a daily live news show with real reporting from the places where things are happening,” Van Susteren said.

“I have been friends with [Newsmax CEO] Chris Ruddy for years, and he is giving me this great opportunity to return, giving me the complete freedom to cover the news that really matters to people,” Van Susteren said. “I have been impressed by Newsmax’s team and their success, and would love to be part of a news network that is really growing.”

A lawyer by training, Van Susteren came to national prominence as a legal analyst providing insight on the O.J. Simpson murder trial.

She went on to have a stellar career with major shows on CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC. Recently she hosted a Sunday morning show with the Gray television network and served as a contributor to Voice of America.

“No one in journalism better exemplifies Newsmax’s mission to provide fact-based news and fact-based opinion than Greta Van Susteren,” Newsmax Media CEO Chris Ruddy said. “We are so pleased and honored to have Greta lead our nightly news lineup of programs.”

Over a long career, Van Susteren has covered the news and made news.

Her shows have featured interviews with presidents and vice presidents, House and Senate leaders, top members of the judiciary including the Supreme Court, cabinet ministers, foreign presidents and prime ministers on five continents, as well as with leaders from the worlds of business, entertainment, and sports.

Van Susteren has won numerous awards, including the American Bar Association’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Journalism for her coverage of the 2000 presidential election aftermath, and was part of a team that received the National Headline Award for reporting on Sept. 11, 2001.

Before moving to journalism, Van Susteren was a practicing attorney in both trial and appellate courts, including U.S. courts of appeal and state supreme courts.

She has represented clients in both civil and criminal litigation, winning multimillion-dollar verdicts as well as representing defendants in death penalty cases. Van Susteren also served as an adjunct professor of law at Georgetown Law Center.

Van Susteren joins Newsmax as the network experiences significant growth and is now the fourth highest-rated cable news channel, according to Nielsen.

