Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Returns to Port Due to Storm

Monday, 01 September 2025 02:54 PM EDT

Greta Thunberg's aid flotilla to Gaza was forced to turn back to port in Barcelona by stormy weather just hours into its journey, organizers said on Monday, the New York Post reported.

The Swedish climate activist was on one of 20 boats that departed Sunday on what they called the "largest solidarity mission" in history.

"We conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass. This meant delaying our departure to avoid risking complications with the smaller boats," the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission said in a statement, without providing a time for the rescheduled voyage.

In June, Thunberg was detained when the Israeli Navy intercepted a previous flotilla she was on that was heading to Gaza.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 01 September 2025 02:54 PM
