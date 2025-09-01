Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Returns to Port Due to Storm

Greta Thunberg's aid flotilla to Gaza was forced to turn back to port in Barcelona by stormy weather just hours into its journey, organizers said on Monday, the New York Post reported.

The Swedish climate activist was on one of 20 boats that departed Sunday on what they called the "largest solidarity mission" in history.

"We conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass. This meant delaying our departure to avoid risking complications with the smaller boats," the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission said in a statement, without providing a time for the rescheduled voyage.

In June, Thunberg was detained when the Israeli Navy intercepted a previous flotilla she was on that was heading to Gaza. Israel has said it would also intercept this latest flotilla, this time with a plan to place activists in harsh "terrorist-level" conditions in detention centers, according to Israel Hayom. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said attempts to deliver food and humanitarian supplies to Gaza in such private enterprises are a propaganda stunt in support of Hamas and said this flotilla was nothing more than a publicity-seeking "selfie yacht," the New York Post reported. Thunberg said her flotilla was "part of a global uprising of people standing up" to "atrocities" in Gaza — including "Game of Thrones" actor Liam Cunningham, the former mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau, and Susan Sarandon. The flotilla was set to be joined later this week by dozens of additional ships from other ports, including in Tunisia and Italy.