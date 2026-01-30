Rep. Steube to Force Vote on Expelling Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., has vowed to force a vote next week to expel Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., from the House of Representatives over allegations of campaign finance violations.

A House Ethics investigative subcommittee said in a 59-page report it had substantial evidence to support the criminal allegations against Cherfilus-McCormick, alleging "extensive misconduct."

The report says Cherfilus-McCormick failed to properly disclose her campaign and personal finances, accepted improper campaign donations, and directed federal funds to friends and associates in violation of House rules.

Cherfilus-McCormick was indicted in November on charges accusing her of stealing $5 million in federal disaster funds and using some of the money to aid her 2021 campaign.

The Florida congresswoman disputed the allegations in the report.

"I reject these allegations and remain confident the full facts will make clear I did nothing wrong," she said in a statement.

Steube originally filed a resolution to expel Cherfilus-McCormick in November following her indictment.

"Today's House Ethics findings detail more than two dozen counts of serious financial crimes," Steube said on social media. "When we return to Washington, I'll call up a resolution to expel her from Congress."

A spokesperson for Steube told Axios he will offer a privileged resolution that would allow him to force the expulsion vote.

Expelling a House member requires a two-thirds majority. Even if every Republican voted to remove her, 80 Democrats would still need to vote "yes" to expel her from Congress.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said at a press conference he opposed Cherfilus-McCormick's expulsion.

"If, in fact, there is a resolution that's brought to the floor to try to expel the congresswoman, it's going to fail," Jeffries said.

"The congresswoman is of course entitled to the presumption of innocence. She's going through the process right now," Jeffries added.

"Any effort to expel her lacks any basis, at this moment, in law, fact or the Constitution," Jeffries continued.

Jeffries dismissed the expulsion vote as an attempt to get attention.

Following her indictment, Cherfilus-McCormick was removed from her House committee leadership duties.