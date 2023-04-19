×
Tags: greg steube | ron desantis | donald trump | endorse

Rep. Steube: DeSantis Only Calls When Convenient

Wednesday, 19 April 2023 04:46 PM EDT

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., called out Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday for only calling on him when it's convenient.

Speaking on Tuesday to the Politico Playbook, Steube chided DeSantis for never once reaching out to him in his five years in Congress nor replied to attempts to connect.

Steube added that after a tree-trimming accident in January that landed him in the ICU, former President Donald Trump was the first to call.

"To this day, I have not heard from Governor DeSantis," Steube said.

Steube noted that when Florida congressmen recently began announcing endorsements of Trump as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, he only then began hearing, "for the first time ever," from DeSantis aide Ryan Tyson, who then began contacting other Florida congressmen for their endorsements.

As Politico reports, by then, "the outreach was too little, too late." Steube, who has become a staunch critic of DeSantis, continued criticizing him for his robust travel schedule amid heavy legislative sessions.

"Floridians want him focused on Florida," Steube said, "which is the job they elected him to do."

On Tuesday, Steube announced on Newsmax his endorsement of Trump for a second term.

"I'm happy to endorse Donald J. Trump for president in 2024," Steube said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "He's the only person that can reverse, on day one, all these disastrous policies of the Biden administration and the type of things that have happened under the Biden administration would have never happened under President Trump."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

