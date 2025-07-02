WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: greg steube | budget bill | taxes | deadline

Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Taxes Will Rise if Bill Doesn't Pass

By    |   Wednesday, 02 July 2025 07:53 PM EDT

While Republican leaders in the House maneuver to secure enough votes to pass President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., cautioned Newsmax viewers on Wednesday that "if this bill doesn't pass, taxes will go up on the American people."

Steube, who represents Florida's 17th Congressional District, said the Congressional Budget Office has not accurately represented the bill's long-term benefits.

"They didn't score the first Tax Cuts and Jobs Act right. They were woefully underscoring the economic impact of this bill," he told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"This bill is going to pay for itself through the tariffs that the president is doing and through the economic increase in economic output to the country and the increased revenues to the Treasury.

"You're going to see the deficit numbers go down because this bill passes. If this bill doesn't pass and taxes go up on the American people, you're going to see the economy go the opposite direction that it's currently going under President Trump's leadership," Steube said.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 02 July 2025 07:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

