'Greg Kelly Reports' Moves to 9 p.m. Starting Tuesday

By    |   Saturday, 02 September 2023 01:05 PM EDT

Newsmax's popular prime-time show "Greg Kelly Reports" — anchored by battle-hardened journalist and Marine veteran Greg Kelly — will be moving up to the 9 p.m. ET slot beginning Tuesday.

As the 2024 election heats up, Newsmax said Greg Kelly fills a growing demand from its audience for the latest news and analysis on the hotly contested race.

The network's exciting panel show, "Chris Plante: The Right Squad," will stay in prime time but move to 10 p.m. ET. The new time period allows viewers to see the "Right Squad" panel assess events as the day comes to an end.

Newsmax has seen rapid growth with its nighttime programming, leading with famed news anchor Greta Van Susteren at 6 p.m.

The network follows Van Susteren with a series of highly rated news and opinion shows with Rob Schmitt at 7 p.m., Eric Bolling at 8 p.m. and now Greg Kelly at 9 p.m.

"I am very excited to be moving to the 9 p.m. Eastern time-slot at Newsmax following Rob Schmitt and Eric Bolling," Greg Kelly said.

"This is an unprecedented time in American history, and I am delighted to be in the fray, reporting on everything the liberal press chooses to ignore," he said.

Kelly noted Newsmax's audience has been growing — its prime-time audience ratings are up 73% over last year — and will continue to grow as Fox News' audience is "increasingly disillusioned."

Saturday, 02 September 2023 01:05 PM
