Gov. Abbott: Results of Uvalde Probe 'Beyond Disturbing'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the findings from the state House's report into the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school "beyond disturbing" Monday.

The Republican governor also promised his cabinet will work with the state legislature and local officials to enact "critical changes" concerning police response.

"With multiple investigations still ongoing, including those by the Texas Senate, FBI, and Texas Rangers, we will begin working with the legislature to develop and implement the necessary changes to improve public safety, school safety, and mental health assessment and treatment," the governor said.

Abbott has already taken several executive actions in the fallout of the shooting, including investing $5 million into Uvalde's Family Resiliency Center, providing the county with more than $105 million in school security aid, and directing state authorities to conduct school safety reviews across Texas.

His statement comes after the Texas state House released its long-awaited report detailing "systematic failures" in the Uvalde Police Department and state officials, The Texas Tribune reported.

Nearly 400 officers were said to be on the scene during the attack but did not rush 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who killed 21 (19 children and two teachers). Of those at the scene, around 150 were border patrol agents and 91 were state police officials.

"These local officials were not the only ones expected to supply the leadership needed during this tragedy," according to the report. "Hundreds of responders from numerous law enforcement agencies — many of whom were better trained and better equipped than the school district police — quickly arrived on the scene."

In addition, an 80-minute hallway video obtained during the report shows officers idling and not engaging the shooter as he entered classrooms, causing considerable outrage.