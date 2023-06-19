×
Tags: greg abbott | texas | law | district attorneys | house bill 17

Texas Gov. Abbott Signs Law Reining In 'Rogue' DAs

By    |   Monday, 19 June 2023 08:16 PM EDT

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced that he had signed a new law to hold "rogue district attorneys" accountable.

Abbott posted on his Twitter account: "A new law I signed will help [rein] in rogue district attorneys."

"Those who want to work in Texas law enforcement must uphold the laws and protect Texans," the governor wrote. "If not, they will be held accountable."

Abbott signed the bill, House Bill 17, into law earlier this month.

The law allows Texas residents to file a petition that calls for the removal of district attorneys who refuse to prosecute a class or type of criminal offense. It also expands the definition of "official misconduct" for which a district attorney can be removed from office.

In accordance with the Texas Constitution, the law will take effect immediately after receiving a vote of two-thirds of all members elected to each House.

greg abbott, texas, law, district attorneys, house bill 17
