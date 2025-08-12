WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: greg abbott | texas | democrats | redistricting

Gov. Abbott Puts Out Wanted Poster for Absent Democrat

By    |   Tuesday, 12 August 2025 05:50 PM EDT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took to X on Tuesday afternoon to post a wanted poster for a Democrat lawmaker who fled the state to prevent the passage of a redistricting bill.

"Attention, Houstonians!" Abbott’s press office wrote. "Rep. Jolanda Jones has been missing from the House floor for over a week.

"If seen, please call the tip line so @TxDPS [Texas Department of Public Safety] can return her to the Texas Capitol to pass critical flood relief."

The poster included a black-and-white picture of Jones and said she was wanted for "dereliction of duty."

If spotted, residents were advised to call 1-866-786-5972.

Meanwhile, Texas Republicans have devised a new strategy to return their AWOL Democrat colleagues to the Lone Star State.

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows sent a message to state representatives that payroll direct deposits will be suspended until a quorum is reached, according to local Fox14 in Austin.

The Democrats who left the state did so to deny the majority Republicans a quorum and prevent them from being able to pass a new GOP-friendly congressional map.

The redistricting effort could potentially add up to five congressional seats for Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections, providing more of a cushion to the current razor-thin majority that the GOP holds in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In addition to putting out a social media call for tips, Texas Republican leaders are working with the FBI to locate and return the absent lawmakers. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also filed a lawsuit on Friday to vacate the seats of 13 House Democrats for failing to show up to work.

"I've filed a historic lawsuit against Democrat runaways in SCOTX [the Texas Supreme Court] to secure an order declaring their seats vacant," Paxton wrote on X. "These cowards deliberately sabotaged the constitutional process. Their out-of-state rebellion cannot go unchecked, and the business of Texas must go on."

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


