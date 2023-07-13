L.A. Receives Another Busload of Migrants From Texas

Another busload of migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, the third such shipment from the Lone Star State since Republican Gov. Greg Abbott started the program last year.

To ease the strain on Texas' immigration facilities, Abbott began busing migrants to Democrat-run U.S. cities, like Los Angeles, which have declared themselves sanctuaries for illegal immigrants and asylum seekers. Abbott's program also has delivered migrants to New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and to the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington.

"One bus from Texas arrived around 12:40 p.m. PT today at Union Station," said Zach Seidl, a spokesperson for L.A. Democrat Mayor Karen Bass in a news release. "The city has continued to work with city departments, the county, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year. As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan."

The bus initially carried 35 migrants, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday, but five departed in Salome, Arizona, about 100 miles west of Phoenix.

Arriving in downtown L.A. after the 30-hour trip, the remaining migrants were met by paramedics with the city Fire Department and representatives from aid groups, the Times reported. They then were taken on a city bus to St. Anthony's Croatian Catholic Church, where the L.A. Welcomes Collective, a network of nonprofit faith and immigrant rights groups, worked to reunite migrants with family and access social services.

