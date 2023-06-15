Texas Gov. Abbott Signs Law Curbing Trans Athletes in Collegiate Women's Sports

Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, signed legislation on Thursday to protect women's sports at the college level, expanding on a kindergarten through high school ban.

Senate Bill 15, the Save Women's Sports Act, prohibits biological men from competing on women's college and university sports teams and allows individuals to sue institutions that do not comply.

"It is not fair that young women are watching their records get broken, accolades taken and scholarships awarded, not to other women, but to biological man," argued state Rep. Valoree Swanson, the Republican who introduced the bill.

The new law takes effect on Sept. 1.

Texas Freedom Network Vice President of Programs Marti Bier condemned the legislation in a statement provided to CNN on Thursday shortly after its signing.

"SB 15 is yet another harmful attack from anti-LGBTQ lawmakers on transgender Texans' right to be embraced, accepted, and able to thrive — particularly in Texas' public universities and colleges," Bier proclaimed.

Abbott signed a ban earlier this month on gender transition surgeries and drugs that could lead to permanent infertility for most minors, making Texas the largest state to restrict the procedures.

Since April 2021, more than a dozen states have passed bills or policies seeking to prohibit gender transition surgeries and drugs, according to The New York Times.