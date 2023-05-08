Texas Gov. Abbott Deploys 'Tactical Border Force'

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said a "tactical border force" of National Guard members is being deployed at border "hot spots" to "intercept, to repel and to turn back migrants" trying to enter illegally.

The governor held a press conference at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to "provide an update on Texas' unprecedented efforts to respond to President Joe Biden's ongoing border crisis," news outlet KXAN reported, posting live updates.

He warned the border is about to become "a catastrophic disaster" when the pandemic emergency Title 42 expires Thursday, ending a tool that had allowed a quick return of illegal border jumpers.

Abbott touted his own efforts to fight persistent surges of migrants, including a revival of bussing the border jumpers into Democratic-led cities like New York and Chicago — and promised "many thousands" will be moved "in the coming days."

As Abbott spoke from the airfield in Austin, National Guard troops were loading into helicopters behind him, the Washington Times reported.

"They will be deployed to hot spots along the border to intercept, to repel and to turn back migrants who are trying to enter Texas illegally," Abbott said, adding they'll have equipment including riot gear.

Texas has been pummeled by the surges of border crossings, and expects to be the most affected when the Title 42 expulsion power ends, the Washington Times reported.

The Department of Homeland Security has said it expects up to 13,000 people a day, or roughly twice the rate that came in March — shattering already record numbers who've streamed into the country illegally in recent years.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is deploying 1,500 active-duty soldiers and Marines to the border to help the Department of Homeland Security.

Abbott depicted the federal troops as only "doing paperwork."

Abbott has been sharply critical of Biden's approach — trying to reshape how to stop illegal entries from pushing people away from sneaking across the boundary to asking them to make appointments, allowing them to stay without a legal presence, the Washington Times noted.