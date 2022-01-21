×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Education | greg abbott | parental bill of rights | texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Calls for 'Parental Bill of Rights'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images

By    |   Friday, 21 January 2022 04:00 PM

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, while speaking in the city of Lewisville on Thursday, promised to pursue a “parental bill of rights” if he wins reelection.

He made the announcement at an event hosted by the Founders Classical Academy.

“No government program can replace the role that parents play in the education of their children," Abbott said, according to the Washington Examiner. "Our focal point is to ensure that parents are put at the forefront, both of education of their children as well as the decision-making for their child's healthcare."

Last June, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation approving a parents bill of rights. Abbott said this week that Texas parents would have the ability to control decisions about school curriculums and to choose whether or not a student has to repeat a grade.

"Under the parental bill of rights, we will amend the Texas Constitution to make clear that parents are the primary decision-makers in all manners involving their children," Abbott said.

Bill Bennett, the former U.S. secretary of education, said in remarks delivered virtually that “Not every teacher is a parent, but every parent is a teacher. We know that the parent's influence on the child is the greatest influence of any adult … we need to restore the priority of the parent to the classroom and to the child's education, which is what you are doing."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, while speaking in the city of Lewisville on Thursday, promised to pursue a “parental bill of rights” if he wins reelection.
greg abbott, parental bill of rights, texas
230
2022-00-21
Friday, 21 January 2022 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved