×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: greg abbott | mike johnson | texas | border | issues | gop | support

Gov. Abbott Meets Speaker Johnson, Urges Border Action

By    |   Thursday, 28 March 2024 08:33 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday at the governor's mansion in Austin, where the governor "implored" his fellow Republican to support the fight against President Joe Biden's border policies.

"We discussed the disastrous impact President Biden's border crisis has had on Texas — and America — and the need for action by the federal government to secure the border," Abbott said in a post to X.

The meeting comes amid an ongoing impasse on Capitol Hill between House and Senate Republicans and the White House, which continues to attach border security to foreign aid bills.

Abbott has instituted "comprehensive border security efforts through Operation Lone Star, including deploying thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, installing razor wire, and building the Texas border wall," read a statement released by Abbott's office after their meeting.

Earlier this week, Abbott touted the tangible effect that Texas' efforts are having in stemming illegal immigration. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol data showed all five of Texas' border control regions with declines between October and February, with the highest being at Big Bend (65% decrease) and El Paso (47%).

But Abbott is looking for federal action.

"During the meeting, Governor Abbott told Speaker Johnson that the border crisis is both unacceptable and avoidable, urging the Speaker to pass border security legislation that will help stop illegal crossings between ports of entry along the southern border," the release continued.

Johnson, meanwhile, has urged Biden to use executive action on the border, a notion Biden calls impossible without power to do so from Congress, despite undoing every policy implemented by former President Donald Trump when he took office.

"The Governor also implored Speaker Johnson to support the state's ongoing fight against President Biden's attacks on Texas' historic border mission and his refusal to secure the border," the release concluded.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday at the governor's mansion in Austin, where the governor "implored" his fellow Republican to support the fight against President Joe Biden's border policies.
greg abbott, mike johnson, texas, border, issues, gop, support, joe biden, policies
313
2024-33-28
Thursday, 28 March 2024 08:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved