Texas Hospitals Ordered to Report Immigration Data

Beginning Nov. 1, hospitals in Texas will be mandated to collect and report patient immigration data to state authorities, according to a new executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott.

The order, signed Thursday, requires Texas hospitals to gather data on "patients who are not lawfully present in the United States," as well as the number of inpatient discharges, emergency visits, and costs of care, and submit the information to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

As per the order, the panel must report the data to the governor, the lieutenant governor, and the speaker of the state House annually.

"Due to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' open border policies, Texas has had to foot the bill for medical costs for individuals illegally in the state," Abbott said in a statement. "Texans should not have to shoulder the burden of financially supporting medical care for illegal immigrants. That is why today I issued an Executive Order requiring the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to collect and report healthcare costs for illegal immigrants in our state.

"Texas will hold the Biden-Harris Administration accountable for the consequences of their open border policies, and we will fight to ensure that they pay back Texas for their costly and dangerous policies."

The order applies to hospitals enrolled in Medicaid and the Children Health Insurance Program, as well as other healthcare providers identified by the commission.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, slammed the order in a statement, reported by CBS News, and accused Abbott of "social engineering" and seeking "to make ICE officers out of doctors providing immigrants with medical care."

The executive order is likely to be challenged by immigration rights activists, who have pointed to the chilling effect similar policies have had on illegal immigrants accessing health care.

Migration Policy Institute analyst Julia Gelatt told CBS that "people are allowed to get care regardless of their citizenship."

"But we know that asking questions can make people worried about immigration consequences and whether or not it's safe to seek care," she said.