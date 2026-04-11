Greer Defends Economy, Calls Disruption 'Temporary'

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Friday downplayed concerns about recent economic data, calling current challenges a "temporary disruption" while highlighting what he described as strong underlying fundamentals under President Donald Trump.

"You analyze the number, it sounds scary, but the reality is, we have a temporary disruption," Greer told reporters when asked about a 3.3% inflation spike in March due to the Iran war, reports Politico.

Greer pointed to declining inflation as evidence that the administration’s economic policies are taking hold, contrasting current levels with earlier highs.

"The fundamentals of the economy are where we want them to be," he said.

"We went from a 9% high of inflation in the Biden administration, to now we’re finally getting down to where we need to be."

The comments came during a visit to a Whirlpool manufacturing plant in Ohio, where Greer met with workers and toured the facility.

He cited ongoing investment in domestic manufacturing as proof that the administration’s trade and economic strategy is delivering results.

"When I come here, see what’s happening, see the workers, and hear about the investments, I know the plan is working," Greer said.

Greer emphasized that U.S. trade policy is aimed at boosting employment and wages rather than focusing solely on consumer prices.

He said gains in manufacturing wages and increased production capacity reflect a broader effort to strengthen American industry.

"Frankly, the trade program, it’s not really about prices, it’s about jobs and wages," Greer said.

"Manufacturing wages are going up and investments, like we saw here today, are creating more manufacturing in America."

The Trump administration has made expanding domestic manufacturing a central focus, linking trade enforcement and tariffs to efforts to bring production back to the United States.

Officials have argued that such policies are necessary to support long-term economic growth and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.

Greer reiterated that commitment on Friday, stressing that the administration intends to stay the course despite political debate in Washington.

"We are dedicated to this, we’re dedicated to American manufacturing," he said.

"We’re not going to let politics get in the way," he added.

Greer's remarks come as policymakers and economists continue to debate the pace of inflation, the strength of the labor market, and the broader direction of the U.S. economy.