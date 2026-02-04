Poll: 76% of Greenlanders Reject Becoming Part of the US

Most Greenlanders don’t want to become part of the United States, according to a poll released earlier this week.

The survey, published by The Copenhagen Post, showed that 76% reject the idea of becoming part of the U.S. while just 16% said they do not know.

"The survey shows that Greenlanders clearly reject the United States. Overall, people are quite satisfied with Greenland’s current situation," said survey expert and analyst Sune Steffen Hansen, who conducted the survey.

Since at least 2019, President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed the idea that the United States should acquire Greenland, the massive, sparsely populated Arctic island that’s a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, calling it vital for U.S. national security and resource access.

Trump argues that controlling Greenland would give the U.S. strategic advantage in the Arctic, with access to rare minerals, defense infrastructure, and a geopolitical edge over China and Russia.

Both Greenlandic and Danish leaders have firmly rejected selling or ceding control, calling the idea absurd, and emphasizing that Greenlanders decide their own future.

Denmark has said the U.S., which already has a military presence in Greenland, can boost its bases there.

The U.S. is already party to a 1951 treaty that gives it broad rights to set up military bases there with the consent of Denmark and Greenland.

Survey results also showed that 54% said they are "worried" or "very worried" that the United States could deploy military forces to take control of the country while 40% say they are not worried.

The poll, conducted Jan. 18-28 among 610 adults living in Greenland, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.