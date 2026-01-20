Greenland PM: US Military Conflict Can't Be Ruled Out

Greenland's prime minister warned Tuesday that while a U.S. military move against the Arctic island is unlikely, it cannot be entirely ruled out, as President Donald Trump continues to insist American control of the territory is a national security necessity.

Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen made the remarks at a news conference in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, alongside former Prime Minister Mute B. Egede, as officials outlined contingency planning amid rising geopolitical tensions.

"It's not likely there will be a military conflict, but it can't be ruled out," Nielsen said.

Egede, now Greenland's finance minister and deputy prime minister, said the government is reviewing civil preparedness plans and considering new guidance for residents in the event of disruptions to daily life.

Those measures could include advising households to keep at least five days' worth of food on hand.

"We must be prepared for all the things that may happen," Egede said, adding that Greenland is under "a lot of pressure" and must be ready "for all scenarios."

Both leaders emphasized that Greenland, as part of the Kingdom of Denmark, is a NATO territory and warned that any escalation would have consequences well beyond the island.

Nielsen condemned Trump's public comments about Greenland, calling them "disrespectful," and said Greenland would respond through official diplomatic channels.

Trump has not directed the Pentagon to draft invasion plans or post-conflict scenarios involving Greenland, The New York Times reported.

Still, Trump has suggested action could be taken "whether they like it or not."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen remained in Copenhagen on Tuesday to address Parliament instead of attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying Denmark and Greenland never sought to become "the center of a conflict between the United States and Europe."

Frederiksen warned that escalating tensions could lead to economic fallout, including a potential trade war.

"On both sides, a trade war will cost jobs," she said.

Denmark has moved to reinforce its presence in Greenland, dispatching about 100 soldiers to western Greenland this week along with Danish Army Chief Peter Boysen, a move analysts say is intended to demonstrate seriousness about Arctic security concerns.

Greenland's leaders reiterated that the island is not for sale and that its people do not want to become part of the U.S.

Nielsen said that if forced to choose, Greenlanders would prefer to remain aligned with Denmark.