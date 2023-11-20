Rep. Greene Calls on Speaker to Form New Jan. 6 Panel

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called on House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to create a new Jan. 6 select committee to investigate the Democrats who created and sat on the first one.

Greene's petition comes three days after Johnson announced public rollout of roughly 44,000 hours of tapes and footage from Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol. Greene, however, said that wasn't enough.

"There needs to be investigations and accountability for all of the lies, deceit, and lives ruined," Greene posted to X.

More than 1,100 have been charged for myriad roles in the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

The original committee was chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and then-Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney was vice chair. Seven Democrats and two Republicans sat on the panel.

"Every member of the Jan 6th committee, Nancy Pelosi, FBI, DOJ, DC Police, Cap Police, Jan 6 witnesses who lied, all need to be subpoenaed," Greene wrote.

The select committee unveiled criminal referrals in December, 2022, recommending that the Department of Justice investigate Trump for inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and obstruction of an official proceeding. Trump is facing a federal trial in Washington, D.C., for trying to subvert the 2020 election.

Greene's call comes two days after Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, called for an investigation into the Jan. 6 select committee for what he said was suppression of evidence and cherry-picking footage.

Republicans have wanted that Jan. 6 footage released for some time, believing full viewing of the video from that day would exonerate then-President Donald Trump's ardent followers. But they were rebuffed by then Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who instead elected to limit viewing to some media members, like Tucker Carlson, legal defendants and certain groups, but only in the Capitol.

"Criminal referrals must be written and prosecutions must happen under a Trump DOJ. I've said it all along, MAGA did not do this," Greene wrote.