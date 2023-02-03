Marjorie Taylor Greene to AOC: You 'Lie About Me'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., accused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., of lying and behaving "like a teenage girl."

Greene's comments came after Ocasio-Cortez had accused GOP leaders of hypocrisy for reinstating Greene to her committee assignments while removing Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who has been accused of making antisemitic comments, from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

"[Rep.] George Santos claimed that his grandparents were in the Holocaust," Ocasio-Cortez said in a CNN interview clip tweeted by Greene. "That was a lie. A disgusting lie. Marjorie Taylor-Greene regularly trafficking in antisemitic conspiracy theories. [Rep.] Paul Gosar inciting … violence against specific members in the body. [House Speaker Kevin McCarthy] has appointed all three of them to House committees."

In the tweet sent to Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday, Greene said: "I have repeatedly asked you to debate me, but you have been a coward and can't even respond. but you go on CNN and lie about me. When are you going to be an adult and actually debate me on policy instead of run your mouth like a teenage girl?"

Ocasio-Cortez fired back in a Friday tweet: "Hey there! In case you forgot, we sit on the same committee, which debated for the first time this week. I don't blame you if you forgot. You spent almost no time there.

"In the few minutes you did show up, you claimed one elementary school got *$5 billion dollars* to teach CRT," she tweeted, referring to critical race theory.

The Washington Examiner noted that Greene and Ocasio-Cortez sit on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.