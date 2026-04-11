Greene Predicts GOP 'Slaughter' in Midterms Amid Trump Break

Former GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is warning that Republicans are headed for a "slaughter" in the 2026 midterms, predicting the party will lose the House and possibly the Senate, in a candid interview with Politico published Saturday.

"I think right now it’s definitely losing the House and potentially the Senate," Greene said, adding she had been making that prediction since early 2025.

Greene pointed to a recent special election in her deeply red former Georgia district as evidence of weakening GOP support.

While Republicans held the seat, the margin dropped sharply from previous cycles.

"That gigantic drop is really a danger, a big warning sign for statewide elections in 2026," she said, arguing it signals broader national vulnerability and could help Democrats like Sen. Jon Ossoff win reelection.

The interview also highlighted Greene’s dramatic break with President Donald Trump, a figure she once fiercely supported.

She sharply criticized Trump’s rhetoric and recent military posture toward Iran, calling it “evil and madness.”

"I was so shocked by his statement of taking out an entire civilization of people," Greene said. "To me, that displayed a severe mental state."

She went further, backing the idea of removing Trump from office.

"I believe so, yes," Greene said when asked if Vice President JD Vance would be a better president, and she endorsed invoking the 25th Amendment, aligning herself with critics who question Trump’s fitness.

Greene also rejected Trump’s claim to define the MAGA movement.

"He claims that MAGA is whatever he says it is so I don’t associate with the new MAGA that he created once he became president," she said, describing the movement as fractured and divided across ideological and generational lines.

"This pro-war, the neocon whatever this new gross version of MAGA is, it’s not going to last," she added.

"The younger generations just don’t support it."

The former congresswoman signaled her own political shift, saying she no longer clearly identifies as a Republican.

"I don’t really know if I do consider myself one right now," she said. "I’m definitely leaning more [toward] calling myself an independent."

Her break with Trump stems in part from disputes over several core MAGA priorities.

Greene had pushed aggressively for the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, teaming up with figures like Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California.

She cited that effort as a rare example of bipartisan cooperation, saying Khanna “really helped make that happen.”

The push put her at odds with parts of Trump’s orbit and contributed to growing tensions over transparency and trust within the movement.

Foreign policy has been an even sharper dividing line. Greene has long aligned with a non-interventionist “America First” stance, opposing foreign wars and overseas spending.

Trump’s rhetoric and actions toward Iran, in her view, marked a break from that principle and a shift toward a more hawkish approach she now rejects.

More broadly, Greene argued the movement itself is splintering.

"The reality of what’s happened in that base is it’s very fractured," she said, pointing to divides between traditional Republicans, MAGA loyalists, and younger voters.

She also suggested media consumption plays a role, saying older voters who "watch Fox News literally all day" are being presented with a "rosy view" of Trump that differs from other perspectives.

Despite stepping away from elected office, Greene indicated she intends to remain active in shaping the political conversation and is open to new coalitions outside the traditional party system.

"I think both parties are a complete failure," she said, adding she is interested in "reimagining a new coalition" that reflects what "younger generations want."

For now, she says she is undecided about her political future. "I’m very much enjoying life out of politics," Greene said. "I can’t even begin to answer that."