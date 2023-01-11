Twitter Pulls MTG Video With Dr. Dre Music After Legal Threat

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has been locked out of her Twitter account after posting a video featuring music from rapper Dr. Dre.

The Republican lawmaker posted a video on Twitter Monday showing her walking around the Capitol to the music of the rapper's "Still D.R.E." track.

TMZ reported that Dre and his legal team sent Greene a cease-and-desist letter denying her the use of his copyrighted music.

"I don't license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one," Dr. Dre told TMZ.

Twitter pulled the video for the copyright infraction Monday, and Greene responded in a statement to the news outlet.

"While I appreciate the creative chord progression," her statement said, "I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers and your glorification of the thug life and drugs."

Business Insider reported Dre's attorney Howard King ripped Greene in the letter.

"One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country," King reportedly wrote. "It's possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on. We're writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the Constitution by the Founding Fathers."

Although Greene said Twitter locked her out of her account, she was able to post an update Monday afternoon, the report said.

Greene helped Rep. Kevin McCarthy win the speakership over the weekend, supporting his bid throughout a turbulent week featuring 15 rounds of voting.

"We have been negotiating, talking, debating back and forth in our conference, trying to come to a really good rules package," Greene said in a New York Post report. "And it's amazing. As a matter of fact, I'll quote Matt Gaetz. He said, 'It's exquisite.'"

A group of 19 Republican Freedom Caucus members held out on McCarthy until he agreed to a number of concessions, including allowing just one member to request a vote to oust the speaker.

Greene defended her role in the battle by telling the Post that she was arguing "for the right things."

"The only thing I have done is debate and request and argue among my peers for the right things, for the rules package and for our agenda for the American people," she told the Post. "And that's the only thing I've done."