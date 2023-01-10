MTG Wants Bidens Investigated 'Nonstop'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told reporters that President Joe Biden and his family should be "investigated nonstop" after classified documents from Biden's time as vice president were found in a Washington, D.C., office he formerly used.

"Oh my gosh," Greene told a reporter after being asked about the discovery. "I think we need to investigate the Bidens nonstop."

The new Republican House majority has said it plans to open several investigations during the new session of Congress including inquiries into Biden and his family's dealings while he served as vice president under former President Barack Obama, CNN reported in November 2022.

"In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden's relationship with his family's foreign partners and whether he is a President who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars and influence," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, said at the time. "I want to be clear: This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and that’s where the committee will focus in this next Congress."

Reuters reported Monday that at least 10 documents marked "classified" from the time Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama were found in an office in the Penn Biden Center not far from the White House.

Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president told Reuters in a statement Monday that the documents were discovered on Nov. 2, 2022, in a locked closet of an office Biden used between leaving office as vice president in 2017 and the beginning of his 2020 presidential run.

Personal attorneys for the president were packing up the office to move out when the discovery was made.

According to the report, Attorney General Merrick Garland has tasked the U.S. attorney in Chicago to review the documents to see if further inquiry is required.

Greene said that she has been "very vocal" in calling for Biden to be impeached, and she hoped to "get it done" during this Congressional session.

"Joe Biden conceivably stole those documents," Greene said in a televised interview Monday night. "What people need to understand the president is the only one that can declassify documents and not the vice-president. For Joe Biden to steal documents and have possession of them, this is a serious investigation."

Ironically, now Biden finds himself in a similar position to former President Donald Trump, who had Garland’s Department of Justice and F.B.I. raid Trump's Florida home in August 2022 searching for classified documents on behalf of the National Archives.

The raid recovered dozens of documents and led, in part, to Garland appointing a special counsel in November 2022 to investigate the former president, according to the New York Times.