Report: MTG Wants Hunter Biden Prostitutes to Testify

House Oversight Committee Member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R- Ga., told the New York Post Saturday that she wants to have foreign prostitutes used by Hunter Biden to testify in front of Congress to see if there were national security threats or human trafficking involved.

"We're going to track down these women and talk to them and if there is a credible reason that we need to bring them in front of the Oversight Committee, then absolutely we will do that. Especially when it involves our national security," Greene told the Post. "I've been talking about it with [committee] Chairman [James] Comer, [R-Ky.,] and we're already working in that direction."

The committee is investigating the Biden family's financial dealings with foreign nations when President Joe Biden was serving as vice president during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

According to the Post, Green is authorized to view "suspicious activity reports" issued by banks regarding Biden family members that flag large financial transactions.

Greene said in the Post's story that prostitutes used by the younger Biden were included in those banking reports, with payments to the women coming from places like Ukraine and Russia and identified by the institutions as "human sex trafficking."

"There was an entire stack of papers, and it was each transaction, each person, each LLC, Hunter Biden's law firm, Hunter Biden himself, and multiple Biden family members — then it was all these prostitutes," Greene told the Post. "And you can go through, and it gives all the prostitutes' names, addresses, birthdates, telephone numbers, their passports."

Greene said in the report that she wants to know where these women that Hunter paid were, and if they ever visited the White House while Joe was vice president.

"We need to talk to them, especially the ones from Russia and Ukraine," she said. "We need to find out where they were with Hunter Biden. Did they go in the White House when [Joe Biden] was vice president? We just need to know these things. Where they've been, what they know, what they've seen, what they've heard."

Comer told the Post that Greene is also probing the human trafficking side of the issue, and to see if the Biden family tried to intimidate them.

"Congresswoman Greene is very concerned about the possibility that the women being paid for prostitution by the President's son who were foreign nationals were human trafficked," Comer said in the Post's report. "She plans to lead a probe to determine if in fact they were human trafficked and if the Biden family has tried to intimidate them or cover the story up."