ADL Chief Calls for Jewish Co-host for 'The View' After Whoopi Goldberg Comment

Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 February 2022 01:40 PM

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said "The View" should add a Jewish co-host.

His comments came Tuesday on the ABC show after co-host Whoopi Goldberg had argued a day earlier that the Holocaust isn’t about race.

Her comments had sparked this Monday tweet from Greenblatt: "No @WhoopiGoldberrg, the #Holocuast was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people who they deemed to be an inferior race. They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews."

The tweet brought about an apology from Goldberg, who posted on Twitter on Monday: "I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, "The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race. I stand corrected.

"The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused."

"Written with my sincerest apologies."

In a later tweet, Greenblatt thanked her for the apology.

And on Tuesday's show, he called for a Jewish co-host to be hired.

"I know you guys believe in representation, and I know you guys work to bring all points of view, and, hey, I know you're considering, new host for the show, a permanent host," he said. "Think about having a Jewish host on this show who can bring these issues of antisemitism, who can bring these issues of representation to The View every single day."

