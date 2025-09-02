DHS Deports Green Card Holder Convicted of Murder

A former green card holder who was convicted of murder has been deported after his residency status was revoked, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

This came as part of the Trump administration's carrying out of its policy to pursue deportations not only of undocumented immigrants but also of former green card holders with past criminal records, Newsweek reported.

Orville Etoria, a Jamaican national, held a green card that was revoked after being convicted of serious felony offenses — including murder, criminal possession of a weapon, armed robbery, and forcible theft with a deadly weapon, according to DHS.

Etoria served 25 years for his crime and was issued a final removal order by an immigration judge in 2009. Upon his release in 2021, immigration officials permitted him to remain in the U.S., provided he completes annual check-ins, according to The New York Times.

Two months ago he was deported. A DHS spokesperson said in a statement that "if you come to our country illegally and break our laws, you could end up in CECOT, Eswatini, South Sudan, or another third country."

Immigration officials have made clear that lawful permanent residents with criminal records could lose their legal status and be subject to deportation as part of the Trump administration's policies.

A DHS spokesperson said in a statement that "every single day President Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem fight for justice for American victims of illegal alien crime and nearly every single day the media ignores these victims and their families."