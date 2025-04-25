Sen. Grassley: Putin Playing America as a Patsy

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "playing America as a patsy," says Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

"IVE SEEN ENOUGH KILLING OF INNOCENT UKRAINIAN women = children. President Trump pls put the toughest of sanctions on Putin. U ought to c from clear evidence that he is playing America as a patsy," Grassley said in a post on X.

President Donald Trump on Friday called for Russia and Ukraine to meet for "very high-level talks," saying they are "very close to a deal" to end the three-year war.

"They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to 'finish it off,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Most of the major points are agreed to. Stop the bloodshed, NOW. We will be wherever is necessary to help facilitate the END to this cruel and senseless war!"

Progress on ending the war has been elusive in the months since Trump returned to the White House, and his previous claims of imminent breakthroughs have failed to come to fruition. Russia continued its bombardment of Ukraine on Friday, killing three people with a drone strike on an apartment building in a southeastern city.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.