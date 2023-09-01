Sens. Grassley, Johnson Probe Biden's Use of Fake Names

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., are demanding the National Archives and Records Administration release records pertaining to then-Vice President Joe Biden’s apparent use of pseudonyms in emails.

Their demand to NARA came in a Tuesday letter to Colleen Shogan, the NARA archivist.

“We are continuing our oversight of then-Vice President Joe Biden’s use of multiple pseudonyms and personal email addresses for official government business,” they said in the letter. “We initially identified these pseudonyms and personal email addresses in a July 30, 2021, letter to the White House requesting information on what steps then-Vice President Biden took to ensure that he followed federal record-keeping and archival requirements. The White House failed to respond to that letter and two additional letters on the same matter sent on June 28, 2022, and January 11, 2023.”

NARA has acknowledged it has about 5,400 emails that potentially show Biden hid behind phony names while vice president, the New York Post has reported.

The existence of the records was confirmed by the NARA and came in response to a June 2022 Freedom of Information Act request by the Southeastern Legal Foundation.

Rep. James Comer, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chair, has also demanded that NARA release records from Biden's years as vice president from times that overlapped with the activities of his son, Hunter Biden, in Ukraine, particularly emails that were signed with the pseudonyms "Robert Peters," "Robin Ware," and "JRB Ware."

In Grassley and Johnson’s letter they said: “As a result of the Biden administration’s lack of transparency and in light of reports of then-Vice President Biden’s apparent mishandling of federal records including classified documents from his time as a U.S. senator, we wrote to the acting archivist of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) on January 23, 2023, and February 24, 2023. As we noted in those letters to NARA, we are aware that then-Vice President Biden used the following pseudonyms and personal email addresses: ‘RobinWare456@gmail.com’ ; ‘Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov’ ; ‘JRB Ware’ ; and ‘67stingray.’”

The senators want NARA to provide a detailed update on the status of the review of the “approximately 5,138 email messages, 25 electronic files and 200 pages of potentially responsive records” that are connected to the Southeastern Legal Foundation’s June 9, 2022 FOIA request, including which presidential offices participated in this review.

In addition, they want NARA to produce “all records that have been identified responsive” to the Southeastern Legal Foundation’s request.