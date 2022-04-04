Sen. Grassley: Did Hunter Biden Connection Give China 'Blackmail Opportunity?'

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he was concerned that Hunter Biden's alleged ties to China could have set up blackmail opportunities against the United States.

Grassley and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in 2020 released a report on potential conflicts of interest stemming from the Biden family's foreign business dealings.

The mainstream media, after ignoring the story for nearly a year and a half, is reporting that a federal investigation into Hunter Biden's income and payments received while serving on the board of a Ukraine energy company has intensified.

While appearing Monday morning on Fox News Channel, Grassley discussed his concerns regarding the Biden case.

"What I and Sen. Johnson have done at this point is bring out the facts and the bank records that prove that there was a close relationship between Hunter Biden, maybe [President Joe Biden's brother] James Biden and business people in China that have close contacts with the Communist Party and with the military there," Grassley said on Fox News.

"And so what's concerning to us … is there any sort of blackmail opportunity for China against the United States because of those close working relationships?"

Grassley added that neither he nor Johnson had found proof of such a scenario … yet.

"When you have people high up in the Chinese government and business community and, you know, what they want to do is they want ins in the United States for their own political benefit, then that's concerning," Grassley told Fox News. "But we can only expose the records that show that $5 million went from people in China to the Bidens, Hunter Biden.”

Grassley said he and Johnson will continue to "follow the money and the facts where they lead us."

"We aren't done with this yet," Grassley told Fox News. "We'll probably be making some more revelations yet this week in Senate speeches but here's the real problem that ought to bother all of us, and it's good that the press is willing to admit that they were wrong over the last several years on this issue … but I expect journalists to be the policemen for our political system.

"The media should have been working on these over a long period of time. In fact, they were in cahoots with Democratic senators that were trying to say Johnson and I were just disseminating Russian misinformation when we can trace it right back to the Russians [that] they were the ones that were spreading Russian disinformation."