×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: grassley | hassan | biden | ig

Biden Urged to Nominate Candidates for IG Posts

By    |   Friday, 12 May 2023 09:01 AM EDT

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., are urging President Joe Biden to quickly nominate qualified candidates for key inspector general vacancies.

Their comments came in a Thursday letter to the president.

"We write to urge you to swiftly nominate qualified individuals to fill critical inspector general [IG] vacancies,” they said. "Inspectors General provide a vital service to the American taxpayer by rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse of federal funds and providing agencies with recommendations on how to be better stewards of public funds. In the absence of permanent leadership, IG offices are less able to fulfill their statutory mandate to promote economical, efficient, and effective administration and operation of the government.

"Currently, six agencies await a presidentially-nominated, Senate-confirmed watchdog: Department of the Treasury, Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program, National Security Agency, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

"Ultimately, instituting permanent leadership in IG offices is paramount to making any potential cost savings and oversight efforts a reality. Toward that end, we respectfully request that you move expeditiously to nominate permanent IGs, and we stand ready to encourage our respective leadership to make IG confirmations a priority and will oppose efforts to needlessly delay the confirmation of qualified candidates."

Government Executive reported that the White House did not immediately respond to request for comment about the letter.

It noted the Library of Congress, Defense Intelligence Agency and Government Publishing Office also have IG jobs open, but candidates for those posts are appointed by the head of the agency and are not presidential nominees.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., are urging President Joe Biden to quickly nominate qualified candidates for key inspector general vacancies.
grassley, hassan, biden, ig
266
2023-01-12
Friday, 12 May 2023 09:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved