Grand Jury Unlikely to Consider Case Again This Week: Source

The New York grand jury hearing evidence about former President Donald Trump's role in a hush-money payment to a porn star is not expected to meet on Wednesday and is unlikely to consider the case again this week, a law enforcement source said.

It is unclear when the grand jury would take up the matter again, said the source, who was granted anonymity to discuss secret grand jury proceedings.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has been presenting evidence since January to the grand jury about possible crimes related to a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. The payment was allegedly made in exchange for Daniels' silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump she said she had a decade earlier.

If indicted, Trump will become the first U.S. president to face a criminal charge in court.

Trump has denied an affair took place, and lawyer Robert Costello, who met with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in 2018, has said Cohen told him he acted alone.

Costello testified before the grand jury last week. Cohen, who testified the previous week, pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges stemming from the payoff and went to prison for the campaign finance violation, among other crimes.