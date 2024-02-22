Uvalde Cops to Appear Before Grand Jury Over Response

Multiple law enforcement officers spanning multiple agencies have been ordered to appear before a grand jury over their response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that killed 21 in May 2022, the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV reported Thursday.

The grand jury has begun the process of issuing subpoenas 21 months after the shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 kids and two teachers dead.

Testimony is set to begin next week at the Uvalde County Courthouse, KVUE reported.

It's unclear how many were issued subpoenas — state law prohibits the release of that information — but they include officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Statesman reported. It's also unclear if those who received subpoenas are targets of the grand jury or witnesses.

It's the beginning of what's expected to be a monthslong process to determine how and why 376 local, state, and federal officers who responded to the shooting took more than an hour to accost the killer, Salvador Ramos. A Border Patrol tactical team entered the classroom and finally neutralized Ramos 77 minutes after he entered the school.

The grand jury investigation could result in criminal charges, which could include child endangerment, according to the reports.

The 12-member panel was seated by Uvalde prosecutors and Judge Camile DuBose, one day after a U.S. Department of Justice report condemned law enforcement's response. Nine of the 12 jurors must vote for indictment before any are issued.