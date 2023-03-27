Bragg's Trump Grand Jury Expected Back Monday

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's grand jury weighing whether to indict former President Donald Trump is expected to resume Monday, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

Security is stepped up around the lower Manhattan courthouse, ABC-7 N.Y. reported.

The grand jury has been in session Monday, Wednesday, and Thursdays — although it hears cases other than Bragg's search for a crime to charge Trump related to Michael Cohen's hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

There has been reports of one more witness to testify before Bragg would present formal charges and a vote to indict would be taken by the 23 men and women on the panel.

Bragg admonished House Republican committee chairs Thursday — Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, James Comer of Kentucky, and Bryan Steil of Wisconsin — for an "incursion" into local law enforcement investigations in New York.

The GOP chairs shot back in a lengthy response Saturday.

"We received a reply letter sent on your behalf dated March 23, 2023, which set forth several purported reasons for why you could not cooperate with our investigation," Jordan, Comer, and Steil wrote.

"Notably, your reply letter did not dispute the central allegations at issue — that you, under political pressure from left-wing activists and former prosecutors in your office, are reportedly planning to use an alleged federal campaign finance violation, previously declined by federal prosecutors, as a vehicle to extend the statute of limitations on an otherwise misdemeanor offense and indict for the first time in history a former President of the United States.

"Moreover, you are apparently attempting to upgrade a misdemeanor charge to a felony using an untested legal theory at the same time when you are simultaneously downgrading felony charges to misdemeanors in a majority of other cases in your jurisdiction."

They called on Bragg for a full response by Friday.

"Accordingly, we reiterate the requests in our March 20 letter and ask that you comply in full as soon as possible but no later than March 31, 2023," the letter concluded. "We trust the information in this letter satisfies your request to 'understand whether the committee has any legitimate legislative purpose.'"

Bragg's Twitter account tweeted a new response Saturday night, quoting his first response Thursday, setting up a potential battle between the authority of Congress and a local Manhattan prosecutor.

Bragg "doesn't have the luxury of determining whether or not he can comply with a congressional request because he crossed over two levels of government, from the local level to the federal level, to try to prosecute something that clearly, if there was a reason for prosecution, it should be done by the Department of Justice on the federal level," according to Comer on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.