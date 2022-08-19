Georgia DA Asks Court Not to Delay Sen. Graham's Grand Jury Testimony

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis said any further delays in getting Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to testify before a grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's alleged interference in the 2020 election would cause "significant harm."

Her comments came in court papers, tweeted out by Kyle Cheney of Politico. Willis said: "Delaying the senator's testimony would not simply postpone his appearance, it would also delay the revelation of an entire category of relevant witnesses or information, each of whom would require additional time and resources to secure on behalf of the [grand jury].

"Given the possibility that Senator Graham's testimony could reveal additional routes of inquiry, staying remand and enjoining his appearance at this stage could ultimately delay the resolution of the … entire investigation. This would significantly harm the interests and administration of the [grand jury] and mitigates in favor of denying the senator's motion."

A federal judge on Monday rejected an attempt by Graham to avoid testifying in the Georgia grand jury probe.

According to Politico, the judge's opinion sent the matter back to state courts for further proceedings.

Willis is heading the grand jury investigation that issued Graham's subpoena for an Aug. 23 interview.

The Palmetto State Republican claimed he was engaging in legitimate inquiries as a lawmaker under the Constitution's speech and debate clause when he reached out to Georgia state officials after the 2020 election.