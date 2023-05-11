Rev. Graham: Trump's Trial Designed to 'Tarnish' Him

The Rev. Franklin Graham condemned a jury's decision to find Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and said it was another attempt to "tarnish" the former president.

Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, posted on Facebook Wednesday to his 10 million followers: "It is disappointing that our legal system has become so politicized. The former president is being accused of something 30 years ago, and reports say that his accuser can't recall the month or the year."

Graham, who also heads up the non-profit charity Samaritan's Purse, added: "This civil trial with a price tag in the millions seems to be nothing more than ANOTHER attempt to tarnish the former president, plant doubts, and destroy his ability to run for office again. His enemies will stop at nothing. Pray for our nation. We need God's help."

A jury found Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House, according to The Associated Press.

The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations. Jurors rejected Carroll's claims that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexually abusing her.

Trump has insisted he never sexually assaulted Carroll or even knew her.

"This woman, I don't know her," he said at a CNN town hall on Wednesday. "I never met her. I have no idea who she is."

