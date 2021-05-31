Sen. Lindsey Graham Meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem

In a strong show of support, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem Monday, even as the specter of new Israeli government looms over the Jewish leader, The Hill reported.

"No one has done more for Israel than you, Senator Lindsey Graham, stalwart champion of our alliance and we have no better friend," Netanyahu told Graham during a joint press conference in the Israeli capital. “"You've been a tremendous friend and a tremendous ally."

Graham also voiced his support for the longest serving prime minister in the history of Israel.

"The eyes and ears of America is Israel," Graham said. "Nobody does more to protect America from radical Islam than our friends in Israel."

According to the Jerusalem Post coverage of the meeting, Graham also met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and was updated on security developments and “Iranian aggression.”

Graham held a sign that said, “More for Israel,” and he then said that “more” would be coming from the United States to help maintain Israel’s security.

The meeting comes following Israel’s cease-fire with the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip and after some 11 days of violence between Israeli forces and the terrorists that dropped some 2,000 rockets on Israel, followed by retaliatory strikes from the Israeli Air Force.

When the smoke cleared, a dozen Israeli citizens and some 300 Palestinians were killed, and thousands more wounded, according to published reports.

The conflict brought political tensions in Washington as several Democrats, including members of “the Squad” called for the end of funding for the Jewish state’s security and claims of Palestinians being held in an “Apartheid” state.

The meeting is also in the shadow of moves in Israel to form a new government that would end Netanyahu’s time as prime minister.

According to The Guardian, far-right politician Naftali Bennett would succeed Netanyahu if a new government can be formed by Netanyahu’s opposition party, run by Yair Lapid, by a Wednesday deadline.

“We can end this next week,” Lapid said. “In a week, the state of Israel can be in a new era with a different prime minister.”

If successful, Israel would have its first new prime minister in 12 years since Netanyahu took power in 2009.

Netanyahu also previously served in the role for three years from 1996-99.

According to The Guardian’s story, Bennett would become prime minister, but eventually hand the job over to Lapid, who is more of a centrist.

“The government of change we are trying to form isn’t a compromise. It’s a goal,” Lapid said last week. “It is the thing that Israel needs today like we need air to breathe. We need a government where right, left and center work together as a way of life.”