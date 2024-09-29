Sen. Graham Assails Harris' Policies as 'Crazy Liberal'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday that while Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris is of sound mind, her policies are “crazy liberal.”

Graham made the comments in an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning, forced into a position to respond to Republican nominee Donald Trump’s assertion the day before that Harris is “mentally impaired.”

“I just think she’s crazy liberal, I don’t question her,” Graham began before CNN host Jake Tapper interrupted him to defend comments the venerable Republican didn’t make.

Trump said Saturday at a rally that Harris was "mentally impaired" for her immigration and open-border policies that have caused the illegal immigration crisis in the United States.

“I just think the better course to take is to prosecute the case that her policies are destroying the country, they’re crazy liberal,” Graham said.

“The man that killed Laken Riley in Georgia was released by the Biden-Harris administration on parole because they had no capacity at the border to hold him. That’s not a reason to parole people. I promise you there are women been raped and murdered, people been hurt by illegal immigrants released in this country without detention,” Graham said. “It is a nightmare. It is crazy.

"It is crazy to boycott a speech by the prime minister of Israel to a joint session of Congress, thinking it won’t embolden Iran. It was crazy to withdraw from Afghanistan, hoping things will be different this time. Medicare for all, Green New Deal, crazy stuff.

“I’m not saying she’s crazy, I’m saying your party’s policies … are bats*** crazy,” Graham said.

Graham also pushed back on Tapper’s blame of Israel for the death and destruction in Gaza and now Lebanon, instructing to instead blame Iran who is “causing all this.”

He took aim at the Biden-Harris administration for being “paralyzed” by Iran’s saber-rattling.

“The Biden administration is paralyzed by fear of Iran in the name of escalating. The world is on fire,” Graham said. “So, I promise you, if Trump does win [the election], we’re going to fix this pretty quick.”