Biden Warns Govs: 'Take Urgent Action' to Guard Infrastructure

As President Joe Biden makes a trip to Europe to meet with NATO allies over next steps amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including potential responses, the president is warning U.S. governors to gear up critical infrastructure security to protect from Russian hackers.

Biden's warning to governors includes urging enhanced readiness for potential cyberattacks, tightening oversight of critical utilities and infrastructure, and having response plans ready, Politico reported Wednesday.

"Much of our nation's critical infrastructure is privately owned and overseen at the state and local levels," Biden wrote to governors and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, in a letter exclusively obtained by Politico.

"I urge you to take urgent action to exercise the authority you and your team have to prepare your critical infrastructure to withstand a cyberattack," the letter continued.

Among the urgings, Biden called on governors and Bowser get state and local security officials together to shore up cybersecurity and responses for critical infrastructure, including energy and water.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly received the March 18 letter.

"There are things that only you as governor can do to secure your state's computer systems, your critical infrastructure, your citizens, and through those efforts, our nation," Biden wrote to Newsom, Politico reported.