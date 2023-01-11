Arkansas Gov. Sanders Orders Bans on CRT, TikTok, 'Latinx'

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has wasted little time in banning critical race theory from state schools, TikTok from state devices, and the word "Latinx" from official state documents.

Sanders issued these three executive orders, as well as four others, on her first day in office, The Western Journal reported. Sanders is the first woman to serve as governor of the state and is the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Sanders wrote in her executive order that critical race theory (CRT) is "antithetical to the traditional American values of neutrality, equality, and fairness. It emphasizes skin color as a person’s primary characteristic, thereby resurrecting segregationist values, which America has fought so hard to reject."

"CRT, discrimination, and indoctrination have no place in Arkansas classrooms," the order stated.

"As long as I am governor, our schools will focus on the skills our children need to get ahead in the modern world, not brainwashing our children with a left-wing political agenda," she said in her inaugural address.

Sanders also banned TikTok from use on state devices. The popular social media app is owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance. The FBI alleges there are security concerns from TikTok being in America.

"It is the position of this administration to undertake strong and prudent measures to protect the information and communications systems used by state entities, public primary and secondary schools, cities and counties, and public safety organizations from harm to prevent both unauthorized access and exploitation of the critical data stored within and traveling through those systems," Sanders’ executive order on the ban said.

In banning the word "Latinx," Sanders cited the authority on the Spanish language, the Real Academia Espanola, based in Madrid.

"One can no more easily remove gender from Spanish and other romance languages than one can remove vowels and verbs from English," the executive order stated, adding that one aim of the Sanders administration is "to prohibit the use of culturally insensitive words for official state government business."

The word is a "fairly new term created by and proffered by high-brow academics and progressives to somehow be more inclusive of the non-binary or gender-neutral community," Latino columnist John Torres wrote in Florida Today. He used words such as "offensive," "nonsensical," and "pretentious" to further describe the term.

Sanders was a press secretary for former President Donald Trump.