×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: government | trust | international | foreign | policy

Americans' Trust in Washington's Foreign Policy Rises: Gallup

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 10 October 2022 11:24 AM EDT

Americans' trust in the government's ability to handle international problems has mostly recovered from last year's record low after the sudden withdrawal from Afghanistan, a new Gallup Poll shows. 

The current 45% of U.S. adults who express "a great deal" or "a fair amount" of confidence in the government's handling of foreign issues is up 6 percentage points from one year ago, when it fell by 9 points.

The share of Americans who expressed a "great deal" of confidence in foreign policy climbed from 8% last year to 11% this year; Americans who said they had no confidence at all fell from 25% last year to 20% this year.  

While the confidence rate may be up from last year, it's still is below the 48% recorded in 2020, Gallup notes.

The U.S. is grappling with a plethora of foreign policy crises, from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to protests in Iran, North Korea's missiles, and Chinese aggression. 

When it comes to domestic policy, 40% of Americans said they had a great deal or fair amount of confidence in the government's ability to handle domestic problems, a 1-point improvement from last year, Gallup noted.

The poll reveals a partisan divide. Democrats were more likely to express trust in the federal government's issue-handling abilities as their party leader holds the White House, while Republican trust in the government dropped when President Joe Biden was elected.  

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Americans' trust in the government's ability to handle international problems has mostly recovered from last year's record low after the sudden withdrawal from Afghanistan, a new Gallup Poll shows. 
government, trust, international, foreign, policy
255
2022-24-10
Monday, 10 October 2022 11:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved