Americans' Trust in Washington's Foreign Policy Rises: Gallup

Americans' trust in the government's ability to handle international problems has mostly recovered from last year's record low after the sudden withdrawal from Afghanistan, a new Gallup Poll shows.

The current 45% of U.S. adults who express "a great deal" or "a fair amount" of confidence in the government's handling of foreign issues is up 6 percentage points from one year ago, when it fell by 9 points.

The share of Americans who expressed a "great deal" of confidence in foreign policy climbed from 8% last year to 11% this year; Americans who said they had no confidence at all fell from 25% last year to 20% this year.

While the confidence rate may be up from last year, it's still is below the 48% recorded in 2020, Gallup notes.

The U.S. is grappling with a plethora of foreign policy crises, from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to protests in Iran, North Korea's missiles, and Chinese aggression.

When it comes to domestic policy, 40% of Americans said they had a great deal or fair amount of confidence in the government's ability to handle domestic problems, a 1-point improvement from last year, Gallup noted.

The poll reveals a partisan divide. Democrats were more likely to express trust in the federal government's issue-handling abilities as their party leader holds the White House, while Republican trust in the government dropped when President Joe Biden was elected.