Preventing a government shutdown is key to keeping the investigation into President Joe Biden afloat, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., alluded Sunday.

"If we shut down, all government shuts down — investigation and everything else — it hurts the American public. But if we're able to pass our appropriation bills, we're in a stronger position to remove those [former Speaker Nancy] Pelosi policies that are locked into law," the House Speaker said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

During his interview, McCarthy insisted that he was working on a timescale to fund the government to avoid any last-minute deadlines. Such funding is crucial to the pursuit of a Biden impeachment.

Notwithstanding House Oversight Chair James Comer's own investigation into Biden, which details instances of using shell companies to launder money from foreign actors, according to a recent RealClearPolitics investigation, Biden's document scandal is "potentially more serious than just mishandling state secrets ... it could mushroom into a counterespionage case involving China and national security."

According to the New York Post, McCarthy has mentioned bringing a Biden impeachment inquiry forward. An impeachment inquiry is an investigation that can be viewed as a preceding step to a formal impeachment. But all this hinges on Congress funding the government by the September deadline.

"I don't believe we'll have enough time to pass all the appropriation bills by September 30. So I would actually like to have a short-term CR," McCarthy emphasized, referring to a continuing resolution.

However, if Congress fails to fund the government, a government shutdown will occur starting in October — fiscal year 2024.

But in addition to discussing the government shutdown, McCarthy also highlighted the growing concern around the Biden family's business dealings.

"We did not know of all these times the president lied to the American public," McCarthy stated. "I've had Democrats now tell me, they're very concerned because they back this president based upon what he told America. And with each turn, we find that was not true."

But, according to White House spokesman Ian Sams, the direct evidence, the information contained on Hunter Biden's laptop, and the paper trail outlined by Comer equate to a "conspiracy hole" led by House Republicans.

"There's no low they won't stoop to to push falsehoods about POTUS," Sams wrote on social media platform X.