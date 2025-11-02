WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: government | shutdown | democrats | john fetterman | democracy | zohran mamdani | socialism

Fetterman: Dems 'Own the Shutdown,' 'Reopen This Thing'

By    |   Sunday, 02 November 2025 02:36 PM EST

After 33 days of congressional gridlock, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., acknowledged what h says many in his party and the media have avoided saying: that shutting down the government runs counter to democratic principles.

"I feel like the Democrats really need to own the shutdown," Fetterman told CNN's "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper on Sunday. "I mean, we're shutting it down. I know why. They claim because they want to address the tax credits, and I fully support that."

But, Democrats in the minority party are going about getting their way the wrong way, he added.

"It's the wrong tactic," Fetterman said. "It was wrong when the Republicans did it. It's wrong now that we seem to be driving it.

"Reopen this thing, and we can find a way forward," he added. "That's the way democracy operates."

All Democrats have to do to get to the negotiation table is open the government with the House continuing resolution to fund the government under former President Joe Biden's spending levels, according to President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"I mean, this is an absolute fail," Fetterman admitted. "It's actually, it's embarrassing, honestly, if we can't even kind of get — keep the lights on like this — and now reminding everybody federal workers have had to borrow more than a third of a billion dollars just to pay their own bills."

Fetterman is one of three Democrats voting with Republicans to keep the government funded, saying he refuses to "put 42 million Americans in food insecurity."

"Now people can't count on their SNAP benefits, and now also WIC and Head Start," he lamented. "These are [just] the kinds of people, why I'm a Democrat, fighting for people that – just like that.

"Now it seems like we're moving against our core values to keep our government shut down at this point, as now we're approaching now 33 days now."

Democracy is about voting for the cities, states, and party policies you support, Fetterman said, noting that a democratic socialist, Zohran Mamdani, is on the verge of being elected the mayor of the largest financial hub in the U.S.

"That's going to be New York's voice," Fetterman said. "Socialism is not the future of my party. And if that's going to be their future, that's really up to New York City to decide those things. We all know how socialism works out.

"Ask anybody that's lived under those kinds of systems all across the globe.

"But for me, as a Democrat, as a committed Democrat, I might disagree in some areas, much like shutting down our government or other areas now. But, for me, as a committed Democrat, I'm going to push back and announce [to] people that this is wrong.

"And now we are hurting the very people that we fight for. And now we're getting nothing for them if we continue to keep our government shut down."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
After 33 days of congressional gridlock, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., acknowledged what h says many in his party and the media have avoided saying: that shutting down the government runs counter to democratic principles.
government, shutdown, democrats, john fetterman, democracy, zohran mamdani, socialism
495
2025-36-02
Sunday, 02 November 2025 02:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved